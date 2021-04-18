ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,094
11224hr
Pakistan Cases
750,158
497624hr
Sindh
271,524
Punjab
264,010
Balochistan
20,760
Islamabad
68,906
KPK
104,480
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Med crude: Urals differentials ease in Baltic

Reuters 18 Apr 2021

MOSCOW: Urals crude oil differentials eased to dated Brent on Friday, while CPC Blend fell to the widest discount since April last year amid weak demand and shut arbitrage.

Urals oil cargoes traded at weaker levels due to a sharp increase in early May loadings, according to the schedule released late on Thursday.

Caspian CPC Blend crude oil was under pressure as many May cargoes remained on offer. Refinery maintenance in Europe and shut arbitrage to Asia due to a wide Brent-Dubai price spread made demand for the grade weak.

China’s Unipec bought 100,000 tonnes of Urals loading from Baltic ports on May 2-7 from Trafigura at dated Brent minus $2.50 per barrel and a cargo of the same size loading on April 29 - May 3 from Glencore at dated Brent minus $2.55 per barrel, some 30 cents per barrel weaker than the recent estimates.

Litasco sold 85,000 tonnes of CPC Blend on May 5-9 from Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka at dated Brent minus $3.25 per barrel to BP, some 50 cents per barrel weaker than the recent estimates, traders said.

Chevron also sold 85,000 tonnes of CPC Blend to Petraco loading on May 5-9 at dated Brent minus $3.20 per barrel.

There were no bids or offers for Urals loading from Novorossiisk and Azeri BTC in the Platts window on Friday. NEWS

China’s daily crude oil throughput surged 19.7% in March from a year earlier, as refiners ramped up operations to meet robust fuel demand and to build up inventory before shutting down for overhaul.

The amount of oil transported by rail in Russia fell by a third in 2020 compared with 2019 due to rapid development of the state’s pipeline system and an output drop under the OPEC+ pact, traders said and Reuters calculations showed.

CPC CPC Blend crude oil Petraco Litasco

Med crude: Urals differentials ease in Baltic

Generation capacity to be expanded only on 2 bases

TLP not banned under any foreign pressure: Fawad

French nationals refuse embassy call to leave

PM’s message to Western govts: Insulting Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be same as denying Holocaust

Taliban accuse US of violating 2020 deal

July-March (2020-21): Country imports mobile phones worth $1.535bn: PBS

Tax holiday for Gwadar Free Port: Steel producers oppose duty-free imports

Iran nuclear talks ‘progress’ in Vienna

‘NASA rules,’ Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9bn moon lander contract

New draft PPA between CPPA-G, KE prepared

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.