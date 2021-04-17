World
Militants attack north Iraq oil wells, production unaffected
- The attack at the Bay Hassan oilfield "did not cause a fire or damage, affect production or stop oil pumping from the well," the ministry said in a statement.
17 Apr 2021
KIRKUK:- Militants using explosives attacked two oil wells northwest of Kirkuk in northern Iraq on Saturday but no significant damage resulted and production was not affected, the Iraqi oil ministry said.
The attack at the Bay Hassan oilfield "did not cause a fire or damage, affect production or stop oil pumping from the well," the ministry said in a statement.
US sanctions 10 Pakistani individuals and companies for meddling in 2020 presidential election
Militants attack north Iraq oil wells, production unaffected
Coronavirus vaccination for people 50, above to begin from April 21: Asad Umar
Took action against TLP for challenging writ of the state: PM
Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day
Despite Covid-19, Pakistan’s economy struggling less than regional countries: Report
FM Qureshi to depart for UAE today
Tarin given finance portfolio in economic team shake-up
Rs446bn package announced: PM reaches out to Sindh province’s ‘backward’ areas
Social media shutdown for hours
Opposition MNAs seek copy of govt-TLP agreement
Byco commences work on Euro5/6 project
Read more stories
Comments