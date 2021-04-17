US sanctions 10 Pakistani individuals and companies for meddling in 2020 presidential election

The United States has sanctioned 32 individuals and entities for participating in Russia’s alleged election meddling attempts in 2020 presidential elections, an official US statement said. Of them, 10 are from Pakistan, based in Karachi and Lahore.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday, expelling US diplomats and imposing sanctions on nearly three dozen individuals and companies on alleged cyber-hacking attempts of US federal agencies, and interference in the 2020 presidential election.

The following day, the US Treasury Department issued a statement with details of banned personalities and companies. The list also includes some Pakistanis booked under Cyber2, Election-EO13848 - a 2018 executive order which imposes sanctions for foreign interference in a US election.

The details are as follows:

Ahmed, Shahzad (aka Amin, Shahzad) of Lahore, born 14 Dec 1987, national ID #3420204688179, Hasnain, Syed Johar of Karachi, born on Dec 30, 1987; national ID #4220106151401.

Hayat, Muhammad Khizar, aka Hayat Jaffri of Karachi, born July 14, 1994; national ID # 4210191597005.

RazaMohsin (aka Amir) of Karachi, born May 25, 1986; national ID # 4220198261523.

Raza, Mujtaba Ali (aka Lilani), Mujtaba Ali of Karachi, born Oct. 21,1987.

Raza, Syed Ali (aka Zaidi), of Karachi, born Oct 1992; national ID #4220157603253. The list includes some phone numbers as well.

The companies are: Three companies linked to RazaMohsin and Raza, Mujtaba Ali are on the list:

Fresh Air Farmhouse, Karachi, phone number 923453272659; alt. phone number 923209299030.

LikeWise, Shop # 5, Jamshed Quarters, Karachi, phone number 923452179668; and registration number 4220198261523.

M K Soft-Tech, 631-C, 6th Floor, Mashriq Center, Stadium Road, Karachi.

Secondeye Solution (aka Forwarderz), Karachi, only has a website and email addresses.

Russia is believed to have hacked the networks of at least nine federal agencies in November 2020 to gather US secrets in the SolarWinds cyber-breach. The companies and individuals mentioned above are accused of helping Russian hackers in the process.