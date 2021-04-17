Grand operation against power thefts launched

PESHAWAR: Khyber Circle of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) launched a grand operation against the Kunda Mafia through the PESCO Task Force and removed 27 direct hooks by taking action against the use of illegal electricity.

Shaukat Afzal, a spokesman of the PESCO said that SE PESCO Khyber Circle Task Force teams along with heavy contingents of Police and PESCO personnel carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Sheikh Muhammadi feeders.

The spokesman said that during operation teams removed more than 27 direct hooks, and action was taken against them.

Similarly, he said that during the operation several persons were arrested using direct hooks after proper FIRs against them were registered. During checking one span LT conductor removed using for direct hooks.

Shuakat Afzal said that the drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, PESCO authorities have once again warned electricity stealers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face financial losses on one hand and on the other hand PESCO’s whole distribution system gets overloaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns.

