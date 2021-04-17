British actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

LONDON: British film, television and stage actress Helen McCrory has died aged 52 from cancer, her husband and fellow actor Damian Lewis said on Thursday. McCrory “died peacefully at home surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family”, Lewis wrote on Twitter, calling his late wife “beautiful and mighty”.

McCrory was best known as a star of hit BBC crime drama “Peaky Blinders” and for the role of Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” films.