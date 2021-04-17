Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
17 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd 16-04-2021 14:30
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba 16-04-2021 11:30
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 16-04-2021 10:00
Next Capital Ltd 16-04-2021 11:30
MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Inv.
Ltd-Open end 16-04-2021 11:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 16-04-2021 14:30
MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Inv. Ltd 16-04-2021 11:00
Engro Fertilizers Ltd 19-04-2021 12:30
Rafhan Maize Products Co. Ltd 19-04-2021 20:00
Din Textile Mills Ltd 19-04-2021 12:00
Faysal Asset Management
Ltd-Open end 19-04-2021 13:30
Lakson Investments Ltd-Open end 19-04-2021 17:00
Cyan L imited 19-04-2021 15:30
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 19-04-2021 14:00
Arif Habib Limited 19-04-2021 14:30
Al Habib Asset Management
Ltd-Open end 19-04-2021 12:30
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 19-04-2021 10:00
Orix Modaraba 19-04-2021 15:00
International Steels Ltd 20-04-2021 10:30
Friesland Campina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 20-04-2021 10:30
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd 20-04-2021 13:30
MCB Bank Limited 20-04-2021 11:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 20-04-2021 10:00
National Investment Trust
Ltd-Open end 20-04-2021 12:00
Power Cement Limited 20-04-2021 16:00
Habib Bank Limited 20-04-2021 12:00
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd 20-04-2021 11:00
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 20-04-2021 15:30
Shield Corporation Ltd 20-04-2021 11:00
Amreli Steels Ltd 20-04-2021 10:00
Gatron (industries) Ltd 20-04-2021 14:30
Tri-Pack Films Limited 20-04-2021 11:00
Meezan Bank Ltd 20-04-2021 12:30
Avanceon Limited 20-04-2021 19:30
United Bank Limited 21-04-2021 15:00
Shell Pakistan Ltd 21-04-2021 12:00
Engro Corporation Ltd 21-04-2021 11:00
Descon Oxychem Ltd 21-04-2021 14:30
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 21-04-2021 15:30
Gillette Pakistan Limited 21-04-2021 16:00
BIPL Securities Limited 21-04-2021 11:00
Nishat Power Limited 21-04-2021 11:00
United Brands Ltd 21-04-2021 11:30
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd 21-04-2021 17:00
Trust Modaraba 21-04-2021 11:30
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 22-04-2021 14:00
Sindh Modaraba 22-04-2021 11:00
Engro Corporation Ltd 22-04-2021 11:00
Askari Bank Limited 22-04-2021 10:00
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 22-04-2021 11:00
Bank Alfalah Limited 22-04-2021 10:00
Faysal Bank Limited 22-04-2021 12:00
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 22-04-2021 14:00
Agriauto Industries Ltd 22-04-2021 12:30
Emco Industries Ltd 22-04-2021 11:30
AKD Capital Limited 22-04-2021 11:00
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 22-04-2021 13:00
Ismail Industries Ltd 22-04-2021 11:00
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd 22-04-2021 12:00
Allied Bank Limited 22-04-2021 11:00
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 23-04-2021 10:30
Pakistan Cables Ltd 23-04-2021 09:00
International Industries Ltd 23-04-2021 14:30
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 23-04-2021 16:00
Karam Ceramics Ltd 23-04-2021 10:00
Murree Brewery Company Ltd 23-04-2021 11:00
Packages Limited 23-04-2021 11:00
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 24-04-2021 11:00
Buxly Paints Limited 24-04-2021 11:00
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 26-04-2021 16:15
Olympia Mills L imited 26-04-2021 11:00
Pakistan Oilfields L td 26-04-2021 15:00
Service Fabrics Ltd 26-04-2021 10:00
National Refinery Ltd 26-04-2021 10:30
Hafiz Limited 27-04-2021 11:30
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 27-04-2021 11:00
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 27-04-2021 10:15
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 27-04-2021 12:00
GoodLuck Industries Ltd 27-04-2021 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 28-04-2021 14:30
Indus Motor Company Ltd 28-04-2021 15:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 28-04-2021 09:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 28-04-2021 10:00
Towellers Limited 28-04-2021 12:00
Allied Rental Modaraba 28-04-2021 08:30
Pakistan International
Cont. Terminal Ltd 29-04-2021 11:45
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 29-04-2021 15:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 14:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.