KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd 16-04-2021 14:30 First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba 16-04-2021 11:30 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 16-04-2021 10:00 Next Capital Ltd 16-04-2021 11:30 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Inv. Ltd-Open end 16-04-2021 11:00 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 16-04-2021 14:30 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Inv. Ltd 16-04-2021 11:00 Engro Fertilizers Ltd 19-04-2021 12:30 Rafhan Maize Products Co. Ltd 19-04-2021 20:00 Din Textile Mills Ltd 19-04-2021 12:00 Faysal Asset Management Ltd-Open end 19-04-2021 13:30 Lakson Investments Ltd-Open end 19-04-2021 17:00 Cyan L imited 19-04-2021 15:30 EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 19-04-2021 14:00 Arif Habib Limited 19-04-2021 14:30 Al Habib Asset Management Ltd-Open end 19-04-2021 12:30 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 19-04-2021 10:00 Orix Modaraba 19-04-2021 15:00 International Steels Ltd 20-04-2021 10:30 Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Ltd 20-04-2021 10:30 Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd 20-04-2021 13:30 MCB Bank Limited 20-04-2021 11:00 Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 20-04-2021 10:00 National Investment Trust Ltd-Open end 20-04-2021 12:00 Power Cement Limited 20-04-2021 16:00 Habib Bank Limited 20-04-2021 12:00 Aisha Steel Mills Ltd 20-04-2021 11:00 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 20-04-2021 15:30 Shield Corporation Ltd 20-04-2021 11:00 Amreli Steels Ltd 20-04-2021 10:00 Gatron (industries) Ltd 20-04-2021 14:30 Tri-Pack Films Limited 20-04-2021 11:00 Meezan Bank Ltd 20-04-2021 12:30 Avanceon Limited 20-04-2021 19:30 United Bank Limited 21-04-2021 15:00 Shell Pakistan Ltd 21-04-2021 12:00 Engro Corporation Ltd 21-04-2021 11:00 Descon Oxychem Ltd 21-04-2021 14:30 Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 21-04-2021 15:30 Gillette Pakistan Limited 21-04-2021 16:00 BIPL Securities Limited 21-04-2021 11:00 Nishat Power Limited 21-04-2021 11:00 United Brands Ltd 21-04-2021 11:30 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd 21-04-2021 17:00 Trust Modaraba 21-04-2021 11:30 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 22-04-2021 14:00 Sindh Modaraba 22-04-2021 11:00 Engro Corporation Ltd 22-04-2021 11:00 Askari Bank Limited 22-04-2021 10:00 Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 22-04-2021 11:00 Bank Alfalah Limited 22-04-2021 10:00 Faysal Bank Limited 22-04-2021 12:00 Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 22-04-2021 14:00 Agriauto Industries Ltd 22-04-2021 12:30 Emco Industries Ltd 22-04-2021 11:30 AKD Capital Limited 22-04-2021 11:00 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 22-04-2021 13:00 Ismail Industries Ltd 22-04-2021 11:00 Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd 22-04-2021 12:00 Allied Bank Limited 22-04-2021 11:00 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 23-04-2021 10:30 Pakistan Cables Ltd 23-04-2021 09:00 International Industries Ltd 23-04-2021 14:30 Ibrahim Fibres Limited 23-04-2021 16:00 Karam Ceramics Ltd 23-04-2021 10:00 Murree Brewery Company Ltd 23-04-2021 11:00 Packages Limited 23-04-2021 11:00 D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 24-04-2021 11:00 Buxly Paints Limited 24-04-2021 11:00 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 26-04-2021 16:15 Olympia Mills L imited 26-04-2021 11:00 Pakistan Oilfields L td 26-04-2021 15:00 Service Fabrics Ltd 26-04-2021 10:00 National Refinery Ltd 26-04-2021 10:30 Hafiz Limited 27-04-2021 11:30 Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 27-04-2021 11:00 Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 27-04-2021 10:15 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 27-04-2021 12:00 GoodLuck Industries Ltd 27-04-2021 11:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 28-04-2021 14:30 Indus Motor Company Ltd 28-04-2021 15:00 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 28-04-2021 09:00 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 28-04-2021 10:00 Towellers Limited 28-04-2021 12:00 Allied Rental Modaraba 28-04-2021 08:30 Pakistan International Cont. Terminal Ltd 29-04-2021 11:45 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 29-04-2021 15:00 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 14:00 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021