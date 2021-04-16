New York cotton

Markets
16 Apr 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
May'21 84.17 85.23 83.49 85.02 13:19 85.02 0.82 16041 84.20
Apr 15
Jul'21 85.52 86.52 84.73 86.26 13:19 86.26 0.74 25938 85.52
Apr 15
Oct'21 83.32 84.03 83.32 84.03 12:28 84.03 0.79 6 83.24
Apr 15
=================================================================================
