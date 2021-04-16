ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

German 2021 growth seen weaker due to virus curbs

AFP Updated 16 Apr 2021

BERLIN: German economic growth will be weaker than expected in 2021, leading research institutes said Thursday, as ongoing coronavirus restrictions continue to slow a recovery by Europe’s largest economy. Germany’s gross domestic product will expand by only 3.7 percent this year, five economic think-tanks including Ifo, DIW and RWI said in their annual spring report, revising down more optimistic predictions made in the autumn by one percentage point.

“As a result of the ongoing shutdown, economic performance is expected to drop by 1.8 percent in the first quarter,” said Torsten Schmidt of RWI. Yet researchers predicted that the economy would bounce back and unemployment figures would decrease as lockdowns were eased and more people were vaccinated in the middle of the second quarter.

“We expect a significant expansion of economic activity in the summer, especially in the hard-hit service sectors,” said Schmidt. The spring forecast also predicted growth of 3.9 percent in 2022, and said the state deficit as a percentage of gross domestic product would also shrink next year.

While the cost of tests and vaccinations would see the deficit remain at 4.5 percent of GDP in 2021, that figure would shrink to 1.6 percent the following year, the report said.

GDP growth German 2021 growth Torsten Schmidt RWI DIW

German 2021 growth seen weaker due to virus curbs

Brazil's Bolsonaro promises Biden to end deforestation, seeks financial help

UN says aid situation worsening in Tigray, no Eritrean pullout

Pfizer CEO: Vaccine third dose 'likely' needed within 12 months

POL products’ prices slashed

PM, China’s envoy discuss CPEC projects

Industrial consumers: CCoE approves proposal on ToU tariff scheme extension

Personal income tax: FBR trying to reduce number of slabs to 5

Report on SBP bill to be presented in NA today

Citigroup exits 13 global consumer banking markets

Afghan peace process: Troop pullout should coincide with progress: FO

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.