World

Iraqi civilian killed in Baghdad blast: army

  • The military did however say that 12 people were wounded as well as the civilian killed.
AFP 15 Apr 2021

BAGHDAD: An explosion killed at least one civilian on Thursday at a marketplace in Baghdad's densely populated majority-Shiite Sadr City, the army said, without saying who or what caused it.

Iraqi authorities are usually quick to announce "terrorist" acts, often blaming the Islamic State group which has continued to carry out attacks despite its territorial defeat in late 2017.

But despite reports on social media of a car bomb, the authorities did not immediately confirm that Thursday's blast was an attack.

The military did however say that 12 people were wounded as well as the civilian killed.

An AFP photographer in Sadr City saw burned motorbikes and several charred cars.

Dozens of police and soldiers were deployed, blocking a major street through the district.

