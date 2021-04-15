ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP situation: Corona virus claims 29 more lives in KP

  • He said 8,519 tests were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.
APP 15 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus claimed 29 move lives in the last 24 hours, an official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told media men during daily briefing.

With the 29 more deaths, the death toll from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 2761, the health department official confirmed.

He said 1245 cases of corona were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the total number of corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached to 12290, the official informed.

However, he said, 1308 Corona patients have recovered in the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and with this number of people recovering from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 86,531.

He informed that 483 new cases of corona were reported in Peshawar only and with such numbers the number of corona cases in Peshawar has risen to 41,192.

The official said that coronavirus claimed 13 more lives only in Peshawar in the last 24 hours and with this 13 more deaths, the number of deaths in Peshawar reached 1449.

He said 8,519 tests were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus

KP situation: Corona virus claims 29 more lives in KP

Shrines in Sindh to remain closed for public till May 16

TLP had dangerous aims, was adamant to stage sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, says Rasheed

PM Khan, cabinet approves blacklisting of TLP as a terrorist organization

PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters