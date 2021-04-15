KP situation: Corona virus claims 29 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus claimed 29 move lives in the last 24 hours, an official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told media men during daily briefing.

With the 29 more deaths, the death toll from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 2761, the health department official confirmed.

He said 1245 cases of corona were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the total number of corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached to 12290, the official informed.

However, he said, 1308 Corona patients have recovered in the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and with this number of people recovering from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 86,531.

He informed that 483 new cases of corona were reported in Peshawar only and with such numbers the number of corona cases in Peshawar has risen to 41,192.

The official said that coronavirus claimed 13 more lives only in Peshawar in the last 24 hours and with this 13 more deaths, the number of deaths in Peshawar reached 1449.

He said 8,519 tests were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.