Pakistan

Interior Ministry orders deployment of Rangers in NA-249 by poll

  • The by-election in the National Assembly constituency in Karachi is scheduled for April 29.
Aisha Mahmood 15 Apr 2021

The Interior Ministry ordered on Thursday deployment of paramilitary rangers at polling stations during by-election in the NA-249 constituency.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reschedule the NA-249 by-poll and deploy armed forces personnel in the constituency. A PTI delegation headed by Khurrum Sher Zaman submitted a written plea regarding this matter to the provincial election commissioner.

Today, the interior ministry allowed the deployment of rangers at ECP's request. The ministry in its order said that Rangers will be deployed outside all polling stations of NA-249 during by-election from April 28 to 30, Ary News reported.

There would be 276 polling stations, out of which 76 would be for men, 61 for women, and 139 for both. These polling stations will have 796 polling booths- 458 for men and 338 for women. Of them, 209 polling stations are sensitive and 67 are highly sensitive.

Interior Ministry orders deployment of Rangers in NA-249 by poll

