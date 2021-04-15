ANL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.19%)
ASC 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.69%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
DGKC 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.16%)
EPCL 57.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
FCCL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FFBL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HUBC 78.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.1%)
JSCL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
PAEL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
PIBTL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.21%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
TRG 163.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.85%)
UNITY 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.76%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -7.32 (-0.15%)
BR30 25,713 Decreased By ▼ -134.57 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,223 Decreased By ▼ -87.91 (-0.19%)
KSE30 18,509 Decreased By ▼ -35.57 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar at 3-week low as Fed's dovish message sinks in

  • Thursday is busy with US data, including retail sales data for March and weekly jobless data due at 1230GMT.
Reuters 15 Apr 2021

TOKYO: The dollar nursed losses on Thursday, holding near a three-week low against a basket of currencies as US bond yields pulled back from last month's surge with investors buying the Federal Reserve's arguments that interest rates can stay low.

The dollar index dipped to a four-week low of 91.571 overnight and last stood at 91.601.

The euro traded at $1.19845, near its highest level in four weeks and having gained 2.2% so far this month. The dollar changed hands at 108.93, after hitting a three-week low of 108.755 on Wednesday.

"The dollar has been losing steam a bit in line with falls in US bond yields as the Fed has maintained it dovish stance," said Yujiro Goto, chief currency strategist at Nomura Securities.

Repeated assurances from Fed officials that it will keep interest rates low have helped stabilise US bonds, especially at the short end of the market.

While many investors remain nervous the Fed could change its tone later this year if inflation readings swing much higher than expected, for now they are content to give the Fed the benefit of the doubt.

Ten-year US bond yields eased to 1.636%, well below a 14-month peak of 1.776% hit late March, reducing the dollar's yield attraction.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the US central bank will reduce its monthly bond purchases before it commits to an interest rate increase, a scenario many investors have regarded as a given.

A weaker US dollar also saw commodity currencies supported. The Australian dollar stood at $0.7724 near Wednesday's three-week high, having broken out of its tight trading band over the last few weeks.

The New Zealand dollar likewise hit a three-week high of $0.7150 and last quoted at $0.7140.

"When economic data is strong and the Fed is not turning hawkish, we could see risk-sensitive currencies gaining against both the dollar and the yen," said Nomura's Goto.

Thursday is busy with US data, including retail sales data for March and weekly jobless data due at 1230GMT.

Bitcoin stood near a record high hit on Wednesday of $64,895.22, last trading at $63,000 as cryptocurrency platform Coinbase made its debut in Nasdaq in direct listing.

After a volatile trade, the stock closed at $328.28, which gave the firm market capitalisation of $65.39 billion, about the same as New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Euro Yuan Yen Dollar

Dollar at 3-week low as Fed's dovish message sinks in

PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport

EFF programme open to adjustment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters