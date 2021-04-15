ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A ‘new’ Pakistan

Anjum Ibrahim 15 Apr 2021

“My friend’s son was beaten up by a school mate and I asked him what he would do in return? He said he will hurl such abuses at him that he would remember them all his life and he would tell on him to the teacher and…”

“Sounds like our Don.”

“Donald Duck is a cartoon character not a real person.”

“The Don I had in mind has many similarities with D Duck, anyway I stand corrected, so you didn’t by any chance mean Don Corleone - you know the godfather…”

“Your obsession with Anglo Saxons based on your residence in that country over thirty years ago is irritating. Everything has changed there since then my friend – countries are made up of people and people’s perceptions change with changing situations – two years ago anti-Muslim sentiment was pervasive in the West and now its Anti-Chinese…”

“True, but you have to give our Don credit – he hasn’t changed.”

“Who do you mean?!”

“He loves cigars and talks of all other portfolios but his own – when he was Minister under Musharraf, he would talk against the Sharifs, the Zardaris, and The Khan then he was made Railways Minister by The Khan and he talked against the Sharifs, Zardaris and Maulana and the train accidents did not interest him, and now that he is Minister for Interior he talks about the component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement…”

“Hmm, consistent but we all do that to some extent – the guy who gives us a job…”

“Right, so our Don said that the two day, two hour long traffic jams in major cities of the country, the rising deaths and injuries of policemen, will be resolved and oh yeah the Maulana led PDM minus the PPP and the ANP press talk…”

“But then isn’t that what other members of the cabinet do as well! All ministers, special assistants, advisers are all into opposition bashing and some are engaged in a more noble task of bashing their opponents within the party.”

“If I was Shakespeare I would rewrite the famous line the fault is not in our stars but in ourselves that we are underlings to the fault is not in our own mismanagement but in the previous government and…and that dratted Jehangir Tareen group and…”

“And in the meanwhile we get stuck in horrendous traffic jams, we are unable to buy what we want from the Utility Stores, we get to pay very high prices in the market and…”

“But the intensity of the bashing of the Sharifs, the Zardaris, Jehangir Tareen, the bureaucrats, the market players, the profiteers, the middlemen, has been sustained…”

“And that my friend is certainly the new Pakistan!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP PDM Jehangir tareen Opposition party ANP Sharifs Zardaris Donald Duck

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A ‘new’ Pakistan

EFF programme open to adjustment

NCOC decides to implement ‘broader lockdowns’

Vested interests enjoyed Rs2.66trn benefits: UNDP

TLP banned, says interior minister

Goodbye oil glut thanks to OPEC+ and recovery: IEA

Ministers say PSM revival plan to be expedited

In the event of moratorium on energy prices: Govt asked to spell out its circular debt alternate plans

Russia says US plan violates Taliban deal

COAS tells US: Pakistan to support Afghan-led process

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.