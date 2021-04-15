Baisakhi: PM grants special permission for Indian pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday wishing the Sikh community a joyful Baisakhi said the government had granted special permission to Sikh diaspora and Indian pilgrims to visit their holy sites in Pakistan.

“We have granted Sikh Diaspora and Indian Yatrees special permission to visit their holy Gurdwaras in Pakistan & attend the Baisakhi rituals,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

The prime minister said the visitors would be facilitated with free meals (Langar), transport and accommodation under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Celebrated among Sikhs and Hindus, Baisakhi is a spring harvest festival that is celebrated on the 13th or 14th of April every year.