Sehr, Iftar: Governor asks KE to provide relief to consumers

APP 15 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday asked K-Electric management to provide maximum relief to residents of Karachi during Sehr and Iftar.

He was talking to a three-member delegation led by Chief Executive Officer, K-Electric, Syed Moonis Abdullah at Governor’s House, said a spokesperson.

CEO, K-Electric while highlighting KE’s commitment of providing maximum relief to people of Karachi during the holy month said, “KE aims to utilize maximum available generation to manage the shortfall against peak summer demand and load management if required, would be carried out with maximum relief to domestic and commercial consumers during Sehr and Iftar”.

The CEO informed that KE was pursuing its planned projects including maintenance and rehabilitation activities, including distribution and transmission networks, on existing power plants and achieved considerable progress to-date.

