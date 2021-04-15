KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 14, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 441,572,145 250,051,313 19,636,129,213 9,673,386,877 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,827,703,927 (1,746,006,872) 81,697,054 Local Individuals 16,973,241,046 (16,683,770,036) 289,471,010 Local Corporates 5,884,329,881 (6,255,497,946) (371,168,064) ===============================================================================

