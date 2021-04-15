Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
15 Apr 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 14, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
441,572,145 250,051,313 19,636,129,213 9,673,386,877
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,827,703,927 (1,746,006,872) 81,697,054
Local Individuals 16,973,241,046 (16,683,770,036) 289,471,010
Local Corporates 5,884,329,881 (6,255,497,946) (371,168,064)
===============================================================================
