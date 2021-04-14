65 more test positive for COVID-19

HYDERABAD: As many as 65 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total cases to 12782 in Hyderabad district on Wednesday.

Out of 12782 COVID-19 cases, 11859 have so far been recovered while 290 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 633, of them 587 are isolated at homes while 40 are admitted in different hospitals.

According to the district focal person, 1168 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 65 cases have been reported as positive with 6pc positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report, total 151837 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them 12782 cases were reported positive.