ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Italy MPs seek autonomy for Milan bourse after Euronext takeover

  • Euronext to buy Borsa from LSE for $5.1 bln.
  • Italy cleared deal unconditionally under 'golden powers' rules.
  • New inquiry could be opened if found necessary.
Reuters 14 Apr 2021

ROME: Italy's ruling parties asked the government on Wednesday to take action to ensure some autonomy for the Milan bourse as it prepares to become part of pan-European stock market operator Euronext.

Last year Euronext triumphed over rival SIX and Deutsche Boerse to agree buy Milan's Borsa Italiana from the London Stock Exchange for 4.3 billion euros ($5.1 billion).

The deal is expected to close by mid-2021. But the change in ownership of an infrastructure deemed of strategic national relevance is stirring concerns among Italian politicians.

In a document approved by parliament on Wednesday, the ruling coalition asked Prime Minister Mario Draghi to "safeguard the strategic asset of Borsa Italiana" and ensure that Italy plays a "prominent role" within Euronext.

To secure Rome's backing in the race for Borsa, Euronext had teamed up with state investor Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and Italy's biggest bank Intesa SanPaolo.

The deal envisages CDP taking a stake of around 8% in Euronext, becoming its top investor alongside Caisse des Depots et Consignations which also owns 8%.

Rome has been closely monitoring the deal with an eye in particular on MTS, a bond trading platform where Italy's 2 trillion euro bonds are negotiated.

"Italy should use the special powers it has to protect key assets such as Borsa if needed," Giulio Centemero, a lawmaker from the co-ruling right-wing League party, told Reuters.

Italy's "golden powers" allow Rome to ward off or set strict prescriptions on takeovers in key industries.

Following an investigation into the deal to see whether the use of golden powers was warranted, the government of former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in December gave it an unconditional green light, two sources close to the matter said.

However, Rome can open a new inquiry if elements emerged that threaten Borsa's core functions.

Euronext is also awaiting approval from market regulator Consob after detailing its plans for Borsa.

Under Italian law, Consob can oppose Euronext's plans if they are deemed to threaten the "sound and prudent management of the market."

"Consob and the government should make sure that Borsa Italiana is granted autonomy and investments," Centemero said.

A person familiar with the matter has said Consob, which will retain its oversight of the Italian market, had concerns about having full access to bourse data which it needs to exercise its functions.

The technological integration of Borsa's platform into Euronext is another area of concern, the person said.

Euronext Milan bourse European stock market Deutsche Boerse

