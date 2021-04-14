ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
Yamaha's New YBR 125 comes with a Price Hike

  • Yamaha launched its new YBR 125 with a price hike of Rs. 7000.
  • The new model will now be priced at Rs. 188,000.
BR Web Desk 14 Apr 2021

Yamaha Motor Pakistan has recently announced the launch of the its new YBR 125 this year. However, this new 2021 model comes with a Rs. 7000 price hike.

According to a price list released by Yamaha, the original price of Yamaha's YBR 125 was Rs. 181,000, whereas it has now been raised to Rs. 188,000.

While the automaker has been hinting about latest development in the new model, the only difference in the new YBR 125 is an innovative aerodynamic sticker!

It is important to note that the company had already increased prices of three of its bikes at the start of this month by up to Rs. 7000. This was followed by the launch of its New YBR 125 with its new price tag as well. The company has offered no explanation for these price hikes as of yet.

Although the price of the US dollar has been falling significantly over the past few weeks, price hikes in the auto industry have now become quite commonplace. As consumers' concerns about auto pricing grow, it has become pertinent for the government to step in with regulations to ensure that unjustified cars and bike price are not imposed on consumers.

auto auto sales Automakers auto sector bikes bike prices bike sales Yamaha Motor Pakistan price hike Motorbike motorbikes Yamaha Yamaha YBR 125 new bike auto prices

