Former Zimbabwe captain Streak gets 8-year ban for corruption

  • The 47-year-old admitted five breaches of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption code and agreed the sanction, the ICC said in a statement.
  • "As a former captain and coach, he held a position of trust and owed a duty to uphold the integrity of the game," Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager of Integrity Unit, said in the statement.
Reuters 14 Apr 2021

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak was slapped with an eight-year ban for corruption dating back to his coaching stints with the national team and in several Twenty20 leagues, the game's governing body said on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old admitted five breaches of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption code and agreed the sanction, the ICC said in a statement.

"As a former captain and coach, he held a position of trust and owed a duty to uphold the integrity of the game," Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager of Integrity Unit, said in the statement.

"He breached the Code on several occasions, including facilitating the approach of four other players. At times, he also sought to obstruct and delay our investigation."

The games under scanner included several international matches in 2018 as well as matches in Twenty20 leagues in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The Indian cricket board did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"The offences did not affect the outcomes of any relevant matches and Mr Streak has agreed to assist the ICC anti-corruption education programme..." Marshall said.

"He has also expressed his remorse and contrition and entered this agreed sanction decision to avoid the need for a full disciplinary process."

The charges against him included revealing inside information, which could be used for betting purpose.

Another charge was accepting a payment in bitcoins from a potential corrupter and failing to disclose it to any anti-corruption officials.

"Heath Streak is an experienced former international cricketer and national team coach, who had participated in numerous anti-corruption education sessions and was fully aware of his responsibilities under the Code," Marshall added.

Streak's admission of the charges means no anti-corruption tribunal hearing would be required.

Streak played 65 tests and 189 one-day internationals for Zimbabwe between 1993-2005.

Post-retirement, he also served as Bangladesh coach and was the bowling coach of two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

