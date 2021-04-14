Czechs sell CZK 6.0bn of VAR/27 bonds

PRAGUE: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 6.0 billion crowns ($276.64 million) worth of variable rate government bonds due 2027 in the first, competitive round of bidding on Wednesday, meeting its planned offer.

Wednesday's auction produced an average yield of 0.716 basis points below the 6-month Prague interbank offered rate (PRIBOR) of 0.43%. The bond has a 0.27% coupon.