Hammad stresses on to strengthen business ties with KSA

Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Industries and Production, Muhammad Hammad Azhar has stressed to further strengthen the investment and business linkages to its full potential between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and facilitate Pakistani diaspora abroad.

As per details, Designate to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Lt. Gen. (Retd) Bilal Akbar made a courtesy call on the Finance Minister. The Ambassador - Designate briefed the Finance Minister on the vast potential for expanding bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

The Finance Minister welcomed the Ambassador – Designate, he stated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed historical relations over the years. These bilateral ties are rooted in centuries old religious, cultural and commercial links between the people of both the countries. People of Pakistan have great respect and reverence for the Kingdom being custodian of the two Holy Mosques.

Moreover, a large number of Pakistani expatriates are working in different fields and have made significant contribution in building infrastructure. Besides, Pakistani diaspora is also serving as doctors, bankers, entrepreneurs, academia etc and remit valuable remittances back have home.

Hammad said that the Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia is a great asset for the country, and the government has taken initiatives such as Roshan Digital Accounts to facilitate non-resident Pakistanis for making investment in Pakistan. A large number of Pakistanis, based in Saudi Arabia, have opened online accounts and benefited from the scheme, he added.