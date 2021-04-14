Markets
Europeans want digital euro to be private, safe and cheap: ECB survey
- The ECB is working on creating an electronic form of cash to complement banknotes and coin but a digital euro is unlikely to be a reality for four to five years at a minimum.
14 Apr 2021
FRANKFURT: Euro zone citizens expect the European Central Bank's proposed digital euro to be private, safe and cheap, an ECB survey showed on Wednesday.
"What the respondents want most from a digital euro is privacy (43%), security (18%), usability across the euro area (11%), the absence of additional costs (9%) and offline use (8%)," the ECB said in a report presenting the results of its consultation.
The ECB is working on creating an electronic form of cash to complement banknotes and coin but a digital euro is unlikely to be a reality for four to five years at a minimum.
