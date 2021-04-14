ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.82%)
AVN 91.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
DGKC 125.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.8%)
EPCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.59%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
FFBL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
FFL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
HASCOL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 78.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.81%)
JSCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.42%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.47%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
PAEL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
PIBTL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
PRL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.42%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.06%)
TRG 164.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.23%)
UNITY 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.52%)
BR100 4,871 Increased By ▲ 34.78 (0.72%)
BR30 25,829 Increased By ▲ 194.13 (0.76%)
KSE100 45,234 Increased By ▲ 185.26 (0.41%)
KSE30 18,522 Increased By ▲ 85.93 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Biden urges Putin to ease Ukraine tensions

  • The US secretary of state also met with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, both of whom expressed deep concern over Russian troop movements, according to a European statement.
AFP 14 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to ease mounting tensions with neighboring Ukraine Tuesday, joining a pushback against a build-up of troops along their border that has alarmed NATO allies.

As a new report from American intelligence said Russia was not seeking direct conflict with the United States, Biden in a telephone conversation with Putin proposed a summit between the two leaders at a neutral venue in the coming months.

The Russian buildup at the Ukrainian border has caused growing concern in the West in recent days, with the United States saying that troop levels are at their highest since 2014, when war first broke out with Moscow-backed separatists.

Biden "voiced our concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine's borders, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions," the White House said after the phone call. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden was "not looking for an establishment of trust as much as a predictability and stability" in relations with Russia.

The Kremlin said it would "continue dialogue" without accepting the offer for a first summit with Biden, who came to office vowing a tougher line on Russia including over its alleged interference in US elections and harsh treatment of ailing opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Putin similarly held a summit in Finland in 2018 with then-US president Donald Trump, who caused a furor at home by appearing to accept the Russian leader's denials of election meddling.

The Biden-Putin call came as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met in Brussels with top officials of NATO nations including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the transatlantic alliance's chief, Jens Stoltenberg.

"Russia's considerable military build-up is unjustified, unexplained and deeply concerning -- Russia must end this military build-up in and around Ukraine, stop its provocations and de-escalate immediately," Stoltenberg said at his meeting with Kuleba.

The US secretary of state also met with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, both of whom expressed deep concern over Russian troop movements, according to a European statement.

And in a clear sign that Washington is looking to bolster its backing for European allies, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the United States was sending some 500 new personnel to Germany.

