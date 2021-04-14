ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
Pakistan

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

  • Country's COVID-19 tally now stands at 734,423 after 4,681 new cases were reported in 24 hours.
  • 3,645 people also recovered in the past 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 14 Apr 2021

Pakistan reported the highest number of coronavirus deaths in a day for the second consecutive day after 135 people died from coronavirus in 24 hours.

This is the highest number of deaths reported in the country. The last time Pakistan reported more than 130 deaths was last year in June. Pakistan's death toll now stands at 15,754.

According to the latest statistics by the National Command and Operation Centre, 4,681 people tested positive for the virus after 48,092 were tested during the same period.

The country's coronavirus tally now stands at 734,423, while the positivity ratio is 9.73%. There are 76,757 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,216 are critical cases. Meanwhile, 3,645 people also recovered from the deadly virus in the past 24 hours. 641,912 pole have recovered from the novel virus in Pakistan.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that more than 1.3 million people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country.

He added that said currently 60,000 to 70,000 people are receiving vaccines daily and this number would be increased up to 200,000 after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

