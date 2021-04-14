ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fresh census in 2023 yet another deception: PPP

Recorder Report 14 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Taj Haider said that how could the Council of Common Interest (CCI) validate a massive fraud in the shape of Census 2017 against the right of people of Sindh to be counted correctly.

Senator Taj Haider reminded that all parties of the Senate had signed an agreement for a recount in five percent population blocks and the correction of the census figures.

This agreement also bears the signatures of Senator Azam Swati, who at that time was Parliamentary Leader of the PTI, he said.

Haider, who is a member PPP Core Committee, said in a statement, on Tuesday that the agreement of all leaders of parliamentary parties of the Senate to correct census figures concluded with the then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in chair was a trick played against Sindh by the PML-N government in order to get the 24th Amendment passed.

“The present Government instead of implementing that agreement is promising fresh census in 2023 which is yet another deception. No one in his right mind can trust this government. Sindh is not prepared to be deceived twice on the same issue. This government has come to power through an “electoral fraud” and its record shows that it wants to perpetuate every fraud against the people of Pakistan,” he said.

He said that in spite of the chief minister Sindh reminding the other CCI members again and again that migrants from other provinces into Sindh had been counted in the fraudulent Census in their original provinces and not in Sindh, the CCI opted for the first time in history to take decisions with majority vote and not by consensus.

The PPP leader said that the real population of Sindh counted in different surveys by internationally accepted de-facto method is around 62 million and not 47 million as counted by the anti-Sindh de-jure method.

He said that the loss of representation and divisible resources due to this fraud can never be ignored or forgotten by the people of Sindh.

He said that even livestock animals are counted correctly, why not us Sindhis?

Senator Haider pointed out that going back on written and signed agreements between the provinces cuts at the roots of the Federation, which is a much greater loss for all those who have been struggling for the strengthening of the Federation.

Let everyone know that the Pakistan People’s Party shall not take this injustice lying down, he said. The Senator appealed every patriotic Pakistani and specially those who had signed the All Parties Agreement for the correction of Census figures to condemn this injustice and to join the PPP in its struggle against this “fascist” government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Taj Haider PMLN CCI

Fresh census in 2023 yet another deception: PPP

Govt decides to withdraw Kapco from PC’s portfolio

Minister says ‘sufficient’ stock of vaccine available

Govt decides to deploy Rangers in 5 Punjab cities

LNG-fired power plants: ECC all set to approve amendments in PPAs, GSAs

Ramazan starts

Donations, contributions: SBP directs banks to open EKBNS Fund account

Foreign investors promised tax relief, incentives in FY22 budget

Feb LSMI output down 4.15pc MoM

Justice Isa’s live streaming petition rejected

Singapore’s Grab to go public in world’s biggest $40b SPAC merger

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.