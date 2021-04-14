Kamal slams CCI over recognising cabinet’s decision

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal Tuesday slammed Council of Common Interests (CCI) for recognizing the federal cabinet’s decision of approving controversial population census results of 2017, without taking into account the legitimate and genuine reservations of Karachiites, and termed the move as anti Karachi, anti Pakistan and throwing dust in the eyes of the general public.

Kamal lashed out at the so-called stakeholders including MQM-P and PPP-led Sindh Government which continued to keep mum over the genuine issue associated with 30 million people of the metropolitan for their vested personal interests, lust for power and ministries.

He expressed these views while addressing a corner meeting of business personalities in NA-249 Constituency where by elections are scheduled this month.

Legitimizing this wrong census will set foundation for the next censuses which would be carried out based on statistics of the census 2017 results which have utterly been rejected by Karachiites because the port city’s population has been under represented to deprive the country’s economic and commercial lifeline of its due monetary and development rights, he stated.

He vowed that PSP will not leave a single individual of Karachi alone and will fight their case at every forum and added that the most embarrassing role in getting the controversial census recognized was played by the MQM-P.

He questioned how the federal government recognized the census results without fulfilling the constitutional obligation of 5% audit? “The 2017 census has been rejected by people from all walks of life. We ask those who run the country why they are afraid of counting Karachi correctly. How many more certificates of patriotism the people of Karachi will have to give to get themselves recognized as equal citizens, he stated.

