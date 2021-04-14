ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Kamal slams CCI over recognising cabinet’s decision

Recorder Report 14 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal Tuesday slammed Council of Common Interests (CCI) for recognizing the federal cabinet’s decision of approving controversial population census results of 2017, without taking into account the legitimate and genuine reservations of Karachiites, and termed the move as anti Karachi, anti Pakistan and throwing dust in the eyes of the general public.

Kamal lashed out at the so-called stakeholders including MQM-P and PPP-led Sindh Government which continued to keep mum over the genuine issue associated with 30 million people of the metropolitan for their vested personal interests, lust for power and ministries.

He expressed these views while addressing a corner meeting of business personalities in NA-249 Constituency where by elections are scheduled this month.

Legitimizing this wrong census will set foundation for the next censuses which would be carried out based on statistics of the census 2017 results which have utterly been rejected by Karachiites because the port city’s population has been under represented to deprive the country’s economic and commercial lifeline of its due monetary and development rights, he stated.

He vowed that PSP will not leave a single individual of Karachi alone and will fight their case at every forum and added that the most embarrassing role in getting the controversial census recognized was played by the MQM-P.

He questioned how the federal government recognized the census results without fulfilling the constitutional obligation of 5% audit? “The 2017 census has been rejected by people from all walks of life. We ask those who run the country why they are afraid of counting Karachi correctly. How many more certificates of patriotism the people of Karachi will have to give to get themselves recognized as equal citizens, he stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP CCI PSP Syed Mustafa Kamal Karachiites MQMP

Kamal slams CCI over recognising cabinet’s decision

Govt decides to withdraw Kapco from PC’s portfolio

Minister says ‘sufficient’ stock of vaccine available

Govt decides to deploy Rangers in 5 Punjab cities

LNG-fired power plants: ECC all set to approve amendments in PPAs, GSAs

Ramazan starts

Donations, contributions: SBP directs banks to open EKBNS Fund account

Foreign investors promised tax relief, incentives in FY22 budget

Feb LSMI output down 4.15pc MoM

Justice Isa’s live streaming petition rejected

Singapore’s Grab to go public in world’s biggest $40b SPAC merger

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.