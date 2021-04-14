PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘She walks in beauty, like the night…’

“Maryam Nawaz will get 10-day advance notice before any law enforcement agency can issue an arrest warrant…”

“Ha, ha, ha…”

“What are you laughing at?! In this country you are immune from any legal responsibility if you are a woman, a politician, and …wait…wait let me finish and you have materially benefited from your male relatives questionable activities, and at present are the sole occupant of your daddy’s palatial property with all other heirs out of the country – daddy, Hussain and Hassan are not resident here as you know and are unlikely to…”

“I have a feeling if daddy had been in the country he would still not have been resident in Raiwind…”

“Feeling, hunh! Don’t be facetious my friend this is a serious matter. Anyway in case Nawaz Sharif ever wins the heavy mandak of yesteryears, he should put it in writing and amend the constitution to make it illegal for beneficial owners of assets/property that their relatives have earned during their stint in power and passed onto them or shared with them to ever be tried in a court of law…”

“I wonder what Financial Action Task Force would say about that amendment! Anyway this is discriminatory and as a woman and a lawyer I would urge…”

“Oh shush – anyway Maryam Nawaz is off to Karachi to support Miftah Ismail’s campaign in the bye elections however one question: isn’t she worried that the Sindh police may breakdown the door of her hotel room and this time The Khan and Zardari sahib maybe on the same page…”

“Hmmm, that’s true – but perhaps she isn’t taking her husband along this time…you know that Maryam Nawaz reckons where ever she sleeps is sacred – remember the claim of violation of her chaadar aur chaardiwari (I suppose the literal translation is her head scarf and the four walls of her many, many homes) when Captain retired Safdar was taken away in the early hours for violating the sanctity of the Quaid’s mausoleum.”

“Reminds me of a poem by Lord Byron: she walks in beauty, like the night; Of cloudless climes and starry skies; And all that’s best of dark and bright; Meet in her aspect and her eyes; Of cloudless climes and starry skies;”

“I don’t get you.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

