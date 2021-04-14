PDMA Sindh issues heavy rainfall, thunderstorm alert

KARACHI: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh on Tuesday issued an alert for heavy rain and thunderstorm in the province.

The PDMA, Sindh has warned against heavy rainfall with wind and thunderstorms in Larkana, Sukkur and Jacobabad districts from Wednesday till Saturday.

The authority has advised concerned district authorities to take timely steps to ensure the safety of lives in their areas.

Met Office today informed that westerly weather system is likely to enter western and upper parts of the country on Wednesday (night) and likely to persist till Saturday.

Under the influence of this weather system, Rain-wind/thunderstorm (a few Hailstorm) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Bannu, Peshawar, Kurram, Waziristan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal from Wednesday (evening/night) to Sunday.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (a few Hailstorm) is expected in Jhelum Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Jhang on Wednesday (night) to Saturday.

Rain- wind/thunderstorm is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi, Kohlu, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Kalat, Ziarat, Harnai, Chaman, Sukkur, Larkana and Jaccobabad on Thursday/Friday. Pakistan Meteorological Department has advised farmers to take precautionary measures during the forecast period.