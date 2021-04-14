KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 126,488 tonnes of cargo comprising 80,186 tonnes of import cargo and 46,302 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 80,186 tonnes comprised of 25.928 tonnes of containerised cargo; 4,414 tonnes of bulk cargo; 4,587 tonnes of rock phosphate and 45,257 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 46,302 tonnes comprised of 33,710 tonnes of containerised cargo; 10,550 tonnes of clinkers 2,042 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

A total of 5,187 containers were handled out of which 1,752 were of imports and 3,435 were of exports. 1,752 import containers comprised of 699 of 20s and 412 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 95 of 20s and 67 of 40s. Export containers 3,435 comprised of 799 of 20s and 595 of 40s.Export empty containers were of 246 of 20s and 600 of 40s.

There were 04 ships namely STI Seneca,Kota Nekad, Milad and Hyundai Forward carrying containers and tankers are currently at the berths.

There were 07 ships namely Teera Bhum, M. T. Lahore, AS Sicila, Reliance, CMA CGM Medea, Chemroad, Orchid and Unison sailed off from Karachi Port.

There are 04 ships namely M.T. Khairpur, STI Secena, Hyundi Forward and Mahavir expected to sail on 13 04 2021.

PORT QASIM

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port where a cargo volume of 234,171 tonnes comprising 164,399 tonnes of import cargo and 69,772 tonnes of export cargo inclusive of containerised cargo carried 4,468 containers (1,485 TEUs imports and 2,983 TEUs export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 164,399 tonnes includes 28,215 tonnes of containerized cargo; 48,424 tonnes of coal; 14,628 tonnes of gas oil, 6,347 tonnes of palm oil, and 5,635 tonnes of chemicals 42,750 tonnes of LNG; 18,400 tonnes of canola and 5,635 tonnes of chemicals.

The total export cargo of 69,772 tonnes includes 56,677 tonnes of containerised cargo and 13,095 tonnes of cement.

A total of nine ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships ML Swallow and Tomson gas and three more ships Maersk Sentosa, MOL Generosity and MSC Pina carrying coal, petroleum gas and containers are expected to take berths at PIBT, SSGC and QICT respectively on Tuesday 13th April 2021.

