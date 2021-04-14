ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SECP achieves another milestone

Recorder Report 14 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in its pursuit of end-to-end digitisation of regulatory processes, has achieved another milestone with the launch of online facility for issuance of digitally certified true copies of statutory returns and mortgage register.

The new initiative is in line with the Government’s vision of “Digital Pakistan”, to create an enabling business friendly environment and improve user experience through the use of technology. Issuance of digitally certified copies will replace decades old practice of manually obtaining certified true copies of company’s statutory returns on physical paper.

The application for digital certified copies and mortgage register can simply be made online through SECP’s eService portal. After submission of online application and verification of payment, the applicant would instantly receive certified copies of desired company on registered email address. The copies can be verified through scanning QR code or by clicking the link available on each document.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SECP Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Digital Pakistan SECP achieves another milestone digitisation of regulatory processes eService portal digitally certified

SECP achieves another milestone

Govt decides to withdraw Kapco from PC’s portfolio

Minister says ‘sufficient’ stock of vaccine available

Govt decides to deploy Rangers in 5 Punjab cities

LNG-fired power plants: ECC all set to approve amendments in PPAs, GSAs

Ramazan starts

Donations, contributions: SBP directs banks to open EKBNS Fund account

Foreign investors promised tax relief, incentives in FY22 budget

Feb LSMI output down 4.15pc MoM

Justice Isa’s live streaming petition rejected

Singapore’s Grab to go public in world’s biggest $40b SPAC merger

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.