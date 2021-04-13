World
Erdogan says Turkey remains committed to full EU membership
ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey remains committed to full membership in the European Union, for which it is a candidate country despite strains in recent years.
Last month the EU opened the door to begin modernising a customs union with Turkey, and last week its leadership said it would make a proposal to ensure the flow of funding for refugees hosted by Ankara.
Erdogan has downplayed EU membership in recent years as the bloc has ramped up criticism of Ankara's foreign policy and rights record, and dangled the threat of EU sanctions.
