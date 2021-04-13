ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
NATO, US demand Russia end Ukraine build-up, West examines options

  • Blinken, Austin in Europe to talk about Ukraine.
  • West concerned about massing of Russian troops.
  • Russia says it's drilling forces, calls US 'adversary'.
Reuters 13 Apr 2021

BRUSSELS: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered the United States full support to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia on Tuesday as NATO called on Moscow to halt a large troop build-up on Ukraine's borders.

Blinken, returning to Brussels just weeks after his maiden trip to Europe as US President Joe Biden's top diplomat, told reporters that "the US stands firmly behind the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine". He said he would discuss Kyiv's ambitions to one day join NATO.

Blinken met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an intensification of diplomacy after the Group of Seven foreign ministers condemned the increase in Russian troop numbers, which the West says has gone unexplained.

Echoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who met Kuleba earlier, Blinken said Moscow was massing forces in its biggest build-up since 2014, when conflict flared between Ukraine and Russia, and Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

Blinken warned of Russia's "very provocative actions", while Stoltenberg said Russian soldiers were combat-ready.

"In recent weeks Russia has moved thousands of combat-ready troops to Ukraine's borders, the largest massing of Russian troops since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014," Stoltenberg said.

"Russia must end this military build-up in and around Ukraine, stop its provocations and de-escalate immediately," Stoltenberg said at his news conference with Kuleba.

Russia has said it moves its forces around as it sees fit, including for defensive purposes, and has regularly accused NATO of destabilising Europe with its troop reinforcements in the Baltics and Poland since the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea.

Russian news agencies quoted Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying that Russia was taking measures to respond to what it calls threatening military action by NATO, including combat readiness checks and troop exercises.

Shoigu was cited as saying that NATO was planning to deploy 40,000 troops and 15,000 military personnel close to Russian territory. The Western alliance denies any such plans.

Russia on Tuesday also called the United States an "adversary" and told US warships to stay away from Crimea, which is strategically-located on the Black Sea and is increasingly patrolled by NATO allies.

