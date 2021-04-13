Pakistan
Govt taking steps to bring remote areas into mainstream: Buzdar
- He said a separate development package is being prepared for every District.
13 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the government is taking steps to bring the remote areas into the mainstream.
Talking to MPA Hamid Yar Hiraj in Lahore on Tuesday, he said a separate development package is being prepared for every District.
Speaking on the occasion, Hamid Yar Hiraj hailed the efforts of the Provincial Chief Minister for establishment of Southern Punjab Secretariat.
