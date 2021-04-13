Pakistan
Over 1.3mn people vaccinated against COVID-19 across country: Asad
13 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minster for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said over 1.3 million people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 across the country.
Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, he said sixty to seventy thousand people are currently being vaccinated on daily basis and it is our effort to enhance it to one hundred and fifty thousand to two hundred thousand after Eid-ul-Fitr.
The Minister said that nine hundred thousand vaccines were available in the country last night. He said if the country received vaccines as per the commitments, the vaccination will be opened for all the Pakistanis after Eid-ul-Fitr.
He once again urged the people to fully comply with the health guidelines to avoid the spread of the virus.
