World
Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov
- We expect that it will be possible to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
13 Apr 2021
TEHRAN: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said Moscow expected the Iranian nuclear deal to be saved and condemned EU sanctions against Iran, saying they could undermine sensitive nuclear talks.
"We expect that it will be possible to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Lavrov said after talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran. He also blasted recent EU sanctions on Iran, saying they sparked "a huge amount of questions".
Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions
Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov
More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar
Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market
Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus
Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia
Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Peshawar
TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan
Senior US State Department official to visit Beirut
Coinbase brings cryptocurrencies to Wall Street
Read more stories
Comments