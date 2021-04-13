World
Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions
- "We have no problem with returning to implementing our JCPOA commitments," Mohammad Javad Zarif said, referring to the deal with major powers, which Washington quit in 2018.
Updated 13 Apr 2021
TEHRAN: Iran's foreign minister warned Tuesday that "acts of sabotage" and sanctions will give the United States no extra leverage in talks on reviving a troubled 2015 nuclear deal.
"We have no problem with returning to implementing our JCPOA commitments," Mohammad Javad Zarif said, referring to the deal with major powers, which Washington quit in 2018.
"But the Americans should know that neither sanctions nor acts of sabotage will give them negotiation tools and these acts will only make the situation more difficult for them," Zarif told a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
