PSX office/trading timing during Ramadan

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has issued office and trading timing for the month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1442 A.H.

During the month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1442 A.H., the PSX will observe office hours from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, while on Friday the office hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

PSX said that the market pre-open session will be from 10:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., whereas the market restrictive period will be from 10:17 a.m. to 10:18 a.m. from Monday to Friday. PSX said that the orders entered during the pre-open session cannot be canceled, modified, or suspended till the end of the restrictive period.

The post-close session will be from 2:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and from 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Friday. Whereas the trade rectification time will be from 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Friday.