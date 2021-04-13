ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
Ambassador of Japan visits Shah Allah Ditta caves

Recorder Report 13 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ambassa-dor of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori, on Monday, visited thousand-year old historical site Shah Allah Ditta Caves located in Margalla Hills, Islamabad.

He announced to extend the embassy’s support and consider the construction of a road to thousand-year old historical site for improving transportation to this beautiful Budhist site.

Talking to media during his visit to Shah Allah Ditta caves, he thanked former Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi for an opportunity to visit the beautiful historical place, the Shah Allah Ditta caves.

He said, “we are expecting more tourists and business visitors from Japan would come and boost trade, investment and tourism as Japan government soon considering change in the travel guidelines for the visitors to Pakistan.”

He said today’s visit here to historical caves is very important.

“We can understand the significance of this place and great history,” he said.

He said that more people would learn about Gandhara civilisation by visiting this beautiful place.

He appreciated the preservation of Shah Allah Ditta caves. He said 2,000 years ago, Alexander the Great had stayed at this beautiful place. He said that Buddhist culture spread all over here which bring us close.

Shah Allah Ditta caves are of prominent religious, cultural and historical importance located at the scenic “Alexander Route”.

The 2,500-year old Buddhist Caves of Shah Allah Ditta village are located next to the shrine of Hazrat Shah Allah Ditta, a Mughal-era saint, in the Margalla Hills of Islamabad.

The Shah Allah Ditta caves and rock shelters were first brought into use by humans during the stone-age.

