Rs89.56bn project recommended: CDWP approves Rs3.72bn project

Naveed Butt 13 Apr 2021

ISLMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved a project at the cost of Rs3.72 billion and has recommended another project valued at Rs89.56 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for further consideration.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair at the Planning Commission Islamabad on Monday.

Secretary Planning Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from the provincial governments participated through a video conference.

Projects related to agriculture, food and climate change, and physical planning and housing, were presented in the meeting.

A project related to agriculture, food and climate change was presented in the meeting namely, “Village Rehabilitation Programme (VRP) under Umbrella program of COVID-19 responsive and other natural clematis control program, sub component No. 3 National Program for Water & Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) & sub component No.4 National Program for Improvement in Local Infrastructure Livelihood” worth Rs3.72 billion was approved by the CDWP.

The project envisages providing 54,615 household surveyed in 101 Union Councils of five districts, development of a comprehensive MIS/Dashboard, safe drinking water supply schemes and latrines to the poor households, brick pavements schemes along with sanitation drains.

A project related to Physical Planning and Housing presented in the meeting namely, “Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project” worth Rs89.56 billion was referred to the ECNEC for further approval.

The project aims to provide integrated WASH infrastructure development to almost 2,000 villages, to provide safely managed drinking water and improved sanitation facilities to the rural population in 2,000 selected villages, rejuvenate the existing water supply and sanitation infrastructure, to support the institutional reform, and educate and raise awareness about behaviours.

