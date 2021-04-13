Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
13 Apr 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
May'21 82.40 82.59 80.02 80.14 13:19 80.14 -2.26 22018 82.40
Apr 12
Jul'21 83.74 83.93 81.41 81.51 13:19 81.51 -2.23 26991 83.74
Apr 12
Oct'21 82.38 82.38 80.92 80.92 04:20 80.92 -1.34 3 82.26
Apr 12
=================================================================================
Comments are closed on this story.