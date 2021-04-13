ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sports facilities across country: NA body takes notice of deteriorating condition

Recorder Report 13 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: A National Assembly panel, on Monday, took notice of the deteriorating condition of sports facilities across the country, and directed the concerned ministry and departments to take drastic actions to improve sports facilities in the country.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination, which met with Agha Hassan Baloch, in the chair, discussed the deteriorating condition of sports facilities across the country in detail, besides other agenda items.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination briefed the committee about progress in construction of Sports Complex in Bajour, which was announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the area.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction over the progress so far made and desired yet another briefing the ministry and the concerned deputy commissioner in its next meeting.

The committee recommended that an in-camera meeting would be held for briefing by the chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to discuss audit report and performance of the board.

The panel also decided to hold a separate meeting on the issues related to Narowal Stadium.

While discussing the issues pertaining to enhancing penalties on offences in sports, the committee directed the ministry to introduce a bill in the National Assembly for necessary amendments in the already existing Act.

The participants discussed in details the deteriorating condition of sports facilities all over the country, as several members pointed out the dilapidated conditions of the sports facilities and stadiums in various areas.

At this, the committee directed the director general, sports boards, to take on board, concerned members National Assembly during their to all sports facilities and take drastic actions to improve sports in the country.

The Committee desired that the sports board should give due attention to improvement of all sports, rather than concentrating only on the cricket.

The panel recommended that all provinces should restart sports days in schools, colleges, and universities to improve the quality of sports at grassroots level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly panel Sports facilities deteriorating condition

Sports facilities across country: NA body takes notice of deteriorating condition

Govt takes steps with a view to ensuring price stability

Germany says ready to boost investment

PM urges int’l community to ensure vaccine availability for everyone

Fed chair says cyberattacks main risk to US economy

SBP governor sees growth at 3pc

IMF, govt discuss situation

July-March remittances up 26pc YoY

Marketable securities: SBP unveils two more categories of PDs

PPP formally quits PDM

Sri Lanka gets emergency China loan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.