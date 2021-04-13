Sports facilities across country: NA body takes notice of deteriorating condition

ISLAMABAD: A National Assembly panel, on Monday, took notice of the deteriorating condition of sports facilities across the country, and directed the concerned ministry and departments to take drastic actions to improve sports facilities in the country.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination, which met with Agha Hassan Baloch, in the chair, discussed the deteriorating condition of sports facilities across the country in detail, besides other agenda items.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination briefed the committee about progress in construction of Sports Complex in Bajour, which was announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the area.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction over the progress so far made and desired yet another briefing the ministry and the concerned deputy commissioner in its next meeting.

The committee recommended that an in-camera meeting would be held for briefing by the chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to discuss audit report and performance of the board.

The panel also decided to hold a separate meeting on the issues related to Narowal Stadium.

While discussing the issues pertaining to enhancing penalties on offences in sports, the committee directed the ministry to introduce a bill in the National Assembly for necessary amendments in the already existing Act.

The participants discussed in details the deteriorating condition of sports facilities all over the country, as several members pointed out the dilapidated conditions of the sports facilities and stadiums in various areas.

At this, the committee directed the director general, sports boards, to take on board, concerned members National Assembly during their to all sports facilities and take drastic actions to improve sports in the country.

The Committee desired that the sports board should give due attention to improvement of all sports, rather than concentrating only on the cricket.

The panel recommended that all provinces should restart sports days in schools, colleges, and universities to improve the quality of sports at grassroots level.

