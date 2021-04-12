ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
Pakistan

Two more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

  • He said that 1,515 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.
APP Updated 13 Apr 2021

FAISALABAD: Two more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 153 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Monday, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 691 in the district.

He said that 1,515 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 10,246 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 4,110.

He said that 220 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 107 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 212 patients, including 138 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 106, including 60 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 2,486 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Two more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

