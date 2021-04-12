Four new ministers included in provincial cabinet

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Monday said that four new ministers were included in the provincial cabinet.

In a statement issued here, Kamran Bangash said that Atif Khan, Shakil Khan, Fazle Shakoor and Faisal Amin have been included in provincial cabinet.

He said that Government KP Shah Farman will administer oath to them at Governor House on Tuesday.

The decision regarding allotment of portfolios to them will be taken later, said Kamran Bangash.