Pakistan
Four new ministers included in provincial cabinet
- He said that Government KP Shah Farman will administer oath to them at Governor House on Tuesday.
Updated 13 Apr 2021
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Monday said that four new ministers were included in the provincial cabinet.
In a statement issued here, Kamran Bangash said that Atif Khan, Shakil Khan, Fazle Shakoor and Faisal Amin have been included in provincial cabinet.
He said that Government KP Shah Farman will administer oath to them at Governor House on Tuesday.
The decision regarding allotment of portfolios to them will be taken later, said Kamran Bangash.
Protests erupt in multiple cities after TLP Chief Saad Rizvi's arrest in Lahore
Four new ministers included in provincial cabinet
Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia
‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar
Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral
Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir
Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months
COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days
US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests
PM expands free meals programme
Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official
Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF
Read more stories
Comments