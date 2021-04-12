World
IMF's Okamoto says aiming to distribute SDR reserves this summer
- Okamoto told reporters following IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings that the allocation, backed last week by G20 countries, will especially aid middle-income countries that need to refinance debt amid potentially tighter financial conditions.
12 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund has a goal of distributing a $650 billion allocation of Special Drawing Rights monetary reserves to member countries this summer, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto said on Monday.
Okamoto told reporters following IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings that the allocation, backed last week by G20 countries, will especially aid middle-income countries that need to refinance debt amid potentially tighter financial conditions.
"The goal would be to make that allocation some time this summer. I would hope it's on the early side of the summer," Okamoto said.
Protests erupt in multiple cities after TLP Chief Saad Rizvi's arrest in Lahore
IMF's Okamoto says aiming to distribute SDR reserves this summer
Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia
‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar
Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral
Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir
Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months
COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days
US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests
PM expands free meals programme
Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official
Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF
Read more stories
Comments