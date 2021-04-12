ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PSX loses 208 points to close at 44,978 points

  • As many as 387 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 130 of them recorded gain and 234 sustained losses.
APP 12 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend, losing 208.43 points, with negative change of 0.46 per cent, closing at 44,978.05 points against 45,186.48 points on the last working day.

A total 503,526,595 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 688,037,488 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.970 billion against Rs25.344 billion the previous day.

As many as 387 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 130 of them recorded gain and 234 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Worldcall Telecom with a volume of 73,751,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.43, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 42,170,016 and price per share of Rs159.61 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 38,841,500 and price per share of Rs28.34.

AKD Capital witnessed maximum increase of Rs28.69 per share, closing at Rs411.31 followed by Shezan Inter, share prices of which increased by Rs10, closing at Rs315.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum decrease of Rs50 per share, closing at Rs2750 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with the decrease of Rs47.07 per share, closing at Rs814.

