ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Persepolis target third final as Champions League returns

  • Yahya Golmohammadi's side return to the continental fray after slipping to defeat by South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai in the 2020 final two seasons after losing to Japan's Kashima Antlers.
  • The Tehran club face a tricky Group E opener against Henk Ten Cate's Al Wahda of the United Arab Emirates in Margoa.
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

HONG KONG: Persepolis have fallen at the Asian Champions League final stage twice in three years but, four months after losing last season's decider, the Iranians will on Wednesday start to rekindle their hopes of claiming the biggest prize in Asian football.

Yahya Golmohammadi's side return to the continental fray after slipping to defeat by South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai in the 2020 final two seasons after losing to Japan's Kashima Antlers.

The Tehran club face a tricky Group E opener against Henk Ten Cate's Al Wahda of the United Arab Emirates in Margoa.

The Indian city is one of four venues hosting games across five groups in the west of the continent, with matches being held in biosecure bubbles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riyadh will stage two groups while fellow Saudi Arabian city Jeddah as well as Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates will host one each in a competition that has grown from 32 to 40 teams.

Clubs have been drawn across 10 groups with five playing in the west and five in the east. Matches in the east are scheduled to be begin in June.

Only the group winners are guaranteed to reach the last 16 alongside the six teams with the best runners-up records - three from the east and three from the west.

Persepolis have also been drawn with Group E hosts FC Goa and Al Rayyan from Qatar, with the Iranians favoured to advance.

Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, the only west Asian team to win the title in the last nine years, return to the competition after being kicked out last year during the group phase due to a rash of positive COVID-19 tests.

Rogerio Micale's team take on Shabab Al Ahli from the UAE, newcomers Istiklol from Tajikistan and AGMK of Uzbekistan in Group A in Riyadh while Sharjah hosts Group B, which features Iran's Tractor, Pakhtakor from Uzbekistan and Air Force of Iraq.

Jeddah's Al Ahli host Group C, which includes Qatar's Al Duhail, Iranians Esteghlal and Al Shorta of Iraq, with Group D containing Al Sadd from Qatar, Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, Jordan's Al Wehdat and Foolad from Iran playing in Riyadh.

Group matches begin on Wednesday and will continue until April 30, with the knockout phase due to start in September.

Champions League Asian Champions League Yahya Golmohammadi Asian football

Persepolis target third final as Champions League returns

Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral

Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters