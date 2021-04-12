World
UK, EU talks on N.Ireland are constructive, differences remain
- "The discussions have been constructive but there are still significant differences that need to be resolved," the spokesman told reporters, adding that British negotiator David Frost had spoken to European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic on Friday.
12 Apr 2021
LONDON: Talks between Britain and the European Union on part of their Brexit deal which governs trade with Northern Ireland are constructive but there are still differences on how to overcome issues that have triggered violence in the British province.
"The discussions have been constructive but there are still significant differences that need to be resolved," the spokesman told reporters, adding that British negotiator David Frost had spoken to European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic on Friday.
‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar
UK, EU talks on N.Ireland are constructive, differences remain
Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral
Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir
Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months
COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days
US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests
PM expands free meals programme
Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official
Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF
Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities
Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism
Read more stories
Comments