World
UK's Johnson commissions independent review into lobbying
- "The Cabinet Office is commissioning an independent review on behalf of the prime minister to establish the development and use of supply chain finance and associated activities in government and the role Greensill played in those," he told reporters.
- This independent review will also look at how contracts were secured and business representatives engaged with government. It will be led by legal expert Nigel Boardman.
12 Apr 2021
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has commissioned an independent review into the use of supply chain finance, the role of Greensill and how business representatives engage with government, his spokesman said on Monday.
"The Cabinet Office is commissioning an independent review on behalf of the prime minister to establish the development and use of supply chain finance and associated activities in government and the role Greensill played in those," he told reporters.
"This independent review will also look at how contracts were secured and business representatives engaged with government. It will be led by legal expert Nigel Boardman," he said, adding the prime minister wanted it to be concluded promptly.
‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar
UK's Johnson commissions independent review into lobbying
Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral
Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir
Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months
COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days
US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests
PM expands free meals programme
Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official
Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF
Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities
Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism
Read more stories
Comments