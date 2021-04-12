ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
AVN 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-5.01%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.9%)
EPCL 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.5%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.79%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.78%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.74%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
PPL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.72%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.98%)
SNGP 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (4.88%)
UNITY 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.99%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -31.91 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,669 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-0.01%)
KSE100 44,978 Decreased By ▼ -208.43 (-0.46%)
KSE30 18,443 Decreased By ▼ -42.02 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,501
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
725,602
458424hr
Sindh
269,126
Punjab
250,459
Balochistan
20,321
Islamabad
66,380
KPK
99,595
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares slip after government scraps vaccination targets

  • Healthcare stocks outperformed the benchmark to close 0.7% higher. CSL rose 0.9%, while ResMed gained 1.8%.
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

Australian shares closed lower on Monday, weighed down by travel and mining stocks, after the federal government abandoned its COVID-19 vaccination targets following a shift in stance over AstraZeneca's shot last week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.3% to 6,974, closing lower for the second straight session. Last week, it had posted its best weekly performance in nine.

Over the weekend, Australia dropped its goal to inoculate nearly all of its population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine over AstraZeneca's shot.

"The market is mainly down on (the) vaccination target cancellation debacle and the pop in bond yields," said Mathan Somasundaram, Chief Executive Officer at Deep Data Analytics.

Trading turnover has been relatively low for last three weeks and this week also started with low turnover, Somasundaram said, adding that: "Any market volatility will be exaggerated in low turnover."

Travel-related stocks were hit by setbacks in vaccination efforts.

Ticket booking and tour operating firm Webjet and carrier Qantas Airways slipped more than 2% each.

Miners tumbled 1.3% to mark their second straight session of falls on subdued iron ore prices.

The country's mining triumvirate - BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue - fell between 0.9% and 2.2%.

Gold stocks dropped 2.6%, snapping a five-session winning run, as bullion prices sagged after data showing robust readings for US inflation and a faster economic rebound bolstered Treasury yields.

Newcrest, the country's biggest gold miner, skidded 2.6% and Northern Star Resources fell 2.8%.

Healthcare stocks outperformed the benchmark to close 0.7% higher. CSL rose 0.9%, while ResMed gained 1.8%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to close at 12,518.7, marking its second straight session of drop.

AstraZeneca's Mathan Somasundaram Covid19 Vaccine Australian shares closed Deep Data

Australia shares slip after government scraps vaccination targets

Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral

Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir

Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days

US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

PM expands free meals programme

Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters